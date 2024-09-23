Kremlin concerned about rising tensions in the Middle East

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The situation in the Middle East is becoming increasingly tense and this is a cause for concern, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The situation is getting worse every day. It is deteriorating rapidly. Tensions are growing. Unpredictability is growing. This is a matter of extreme concern for us," he said in response to a question about whether Moscow worries about an escalation of the conflict between Israel and the Shiite movement Hezbollah.

Multiple explosions of communication devices occurred in Lebanon on September 17 and 18. On the first day, a large number of pagers blew up almost simultaneously in various regions of Lebanon. According to the country’s Health Ministry, 12 people, including two children, were killed, and 2,800 more were hospitalized. On the following day, a new wave of blasts swept across Lebanon. This time, walkie-talkies, phones, fingerprint scanners, as well as devices operating on solar and lithium-ion batteries exploded.