Israeli army delivers extensive strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

TEL AVIV, September 23. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has delivered massive preemptive strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after it identified preparations by the radical group for rocket attacks, the Walla news website reported.

The Israeli military launched the strikes hundreds of kilometers away from the Lebanese border. The strikes targeted rocket launchers quite close to civilian homes, the Israeli news portal said.

Earlier, the Israeli army said in a statement: "The IDF is currently conducting extensive strikes on terror targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon. Details to follow."

Tensions flared up in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 200 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. In response, Israel announced a total siege of the Gaza Strip and has been delivering rocket attacks on the Palestinian enclave as well as some districts in Lebanon and Syria. Later, it started a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank.