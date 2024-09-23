No details on Kursk Region residents taken away by Ukraine available — ombudswoman

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova has reported the absence of any communication with people forcibly taken away from the Kursk Region by Kiev.

"Today we received information that civilians <...> have been forcibly taken from these territories, which is a gross violation [of the rules] of treatment of civilians in the zone of armed conflict. Their relatives have not been informed where they are, they have no contact with their relatives and friends, neither by telephone nor through any other channels. We are insanely worried about their fate," Moskalkova said at a press conference at which the report of the International Public Tribunal on the Crimes of Ukrainian Neo-Nazis "Atrocities of the Kiev Neo-Nazi Regime in the Kursk Region" was presented.

She added that she had asked Ukrainian ombudsman Dmitry Lubints to provide information with a list of citizens who found themselves in the territories temporarily occupied by the Ukrainian Nazis. "I am waiting for the relevant information," Moskalkova said.