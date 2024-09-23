Hezbollah fighters claim Merkava tank hit on Israeli border

BEIRUT, September 23. /TASS/. The Hezbollah militia attacked an Israeli mechanized patrol in the border area of El Marj, hitting a Merkava tank, the movement said on its Telegram channel.

"During the operation, our fighters hit an enemy Merkava tank with a guided anti-tank missile," the movement said. "The armored vehicle sustained a direct hit; crew members were killed or injured."

The Al Mayadeen TV channel reported that the tank caught fire; two servicemen were killed and one got injured. According to the report, this is the ninth Israeli tank, hit in southern Lebanon since the beginning of May.

Later, the Shia militants fire artillery systems at an Israel command post in the Shebaa heights. They were able to incapacitate hit the command post and disable the nearby radar. Rocket-propelled munitions also hit Israeli military camps in several border settlements. The Israeli forces reportedly suffered casualties.