All restrictions on entry to Tikhoretsk lifted after Ukrainian attack

KRASNODAR, September 23. /TASS/. Authorities have lifted restrictions on entry to Tikhoretsk in the Krasnodar Region, which had been in place since Saturday due to a drone attack carried out by Ukraine, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev announced on his Telegram channel.

"All restrictions on entry to Tikhoretsk have been lifted. Traffic has resumed," the report stated. The head of Tikhoretsk, Yevgeny Golub, confirmed that all restrictions on the nearby railroad were completely lifted on Sunday. Additionally, restrictions on entering the village outside Tikhoretsk, which was attacked, have been removed. Specialists have inspected all infrastructure facilities.

Two drones were downed on Saturday by Russian servicemen in the Tikhoretsky district of the Krasnodar Region. The falling debris resulted in a fire, followed by the detonation of explosive items.

Earlier, the authorities evacuated 1,200 people from two settlements in the Tikhoretsky district. Some of them stayed with relatives, others settled in temporary accommodation centers and in hotels. Tents were set up as shelters in Tikhoretsk.

No casualties were reported in the Tikhoretsky district. On Saturday evening, Sergey Shtrikov, the Minister of Civil Defense and Emergencies of the Krasnodar Region, stated during a visit to one of the temporary accommodation centers that the explosions had ceased and that removing mines was still to be completed. He noted that people would be able to return home once this work was finished.

A local emergency regime is in force to provide assistance to residents and quickly address all issues related to the incident. The head of the Tikhoretsky district, Anatoly Perepelin, reported that mining removal of the area had been completed. On Monday, authorities organized bus transportation for residents from temporary accommodation back to their homes.