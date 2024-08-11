Russia begins mass production of heavy-duty UAV Privet-82XL

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russia started mass production of heavy-duty fixed-wing drone Privet-82XL with a warhead of up to 10 kg, design bureau Oko told TASS.

"The new heavy-duty device is equipped with a payload of up to 10 kg, this is a 10 kg warhead. At the moment, Privet-82XL is not used in the special operation zone, the launch of its mass production is in the works. The new heavy-duty drone has already been tested, it is already an operational aircraft," the organization said.

According to the company’s representative, the drone with an increased payload will allow unexpected strikes to be carried out on the enemy deep within the frontlines.