Military operation in Ukraine

Russia begins mass production of heavy-duty UAV Privet-82XL

According to the company’s representative, the drone with an increased payload will allow unexpected strikes to be carried out on the enemy deep within the frontlines.
MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russia started mass production of heavy-duty fixed-wing drone Privet-82XL with a warhead of up to 10 kg, design bureau Oko told TASS.

"The new heavy-duty device is equipped with a payload of up to 10 kg, this is a 10 kg warhead. At the moment, Privet-82XL is not used in the special operation zone, the launch of its mass production is in the works. The new heavy-duty drone has already been tested, it is already an operational aircraft," the organization said.

According to the company’s representative, the drone with an increased payload will allow unexpected strikes to be carried out on the enemy deep within the frontlines.

Chechen commander sees Ukraine facing defeat after Kursk Region fighting
Apty Alaudinov also noted that the Russian Armed Forces were doing everything to defend Russian territories
Russia’s Battlegroup North strikes ‘Foreign Legion’ in Kharkov Region
According to the military agency, the enemy lost up to 95 troops, four pickup trucks, two howitzers and a self-propelled artillery system
Nicosia holds rally of solidarity with Kursk Region residents
The rally participants created a symbolic composition out of icons, flowers, toys, candles and flags near the embassy fence
Captive Ukrainian soldier reveals main goal of operation in Russia’s Kursk Region
According to the captive Ukrainian service member, after the shelling attack began, the troops went to hide in basements
Novel multifunctional SU-30SM2 fighter jets supplied to Russian Defense Ministry — UAC
According to the UAC, the new jets are outfitted with cutting-edge high-precision weapons capable of delivering strikes on air, land, and sea
Belarusian air defense takes down aerial targets flying from Ukraine — Lukashenko
Overnight and today, since early morning, the search has been on for what was eliminated, Lukashenko said
Ukrainian troops shell DPR 22 times in 24 hours, wounding two civilians
Ukrainian troops fired 62 rounds of various munitions at the republic’s towns with 14 shelling attacks in the Donetsk area and eight — in the Gorlovka area
Bucharest becomes foothold for threats against Russia
Military expert Alexander Stepanov specified that along with the key hub in Poland’s Rzeszow, Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base "will acquire the status of a new bridgehead," becoming NATO’s largest base in Europe, with double the capacity of Germany’s Ramstein base
Drone strikes US airbase in Syria — report
The Islamic Resistance of Iraq claimed responsibility for the attack
Moscow considers Council of Europe report contribution to Odessa tragedy investigation
The report points out that it is impossible for the Ukrainian authorities to carry out the investigation in the current circumstances
Palestinian president will arrive in Russia on August 12 — embassy
Mahmoud Abbas has not changed his plans
Moscow to appeal to global bodies to recognize Ukraine’s actions in Kursk as terrorism
According to Valery Fadeyev, the Ukrainian attack on Russia’s borderline Kursk Region resulted in civilian fatalities
Russia’s Petrov finishes 4th at 2024 Olympics in men’s 1,000-meter canoe singles event
The 2024 Summer Olympic Games are hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11
Russia announces counterterrorism measures in Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions
The Russian National Antiterrorism Committee said the government is taking action to ensure the safety of people, maintain law and order and strengthen the protection of sites against terrorism
Group of Russia’s Northern Fleet ships holds drills in Barents Sea
A group of Northern Fleet ships held drills on ensuring Russia’s economic security in the Barents Sea
Press review: Russia beats back Ukraine in Kursk and US, Australia make missiles together
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 8th
Gaza authorities confirm deadly Israeli strike on school — AFP
The number of fatalities at this time is 90 to 100, several dozen have been injured
US sends 12 warships to Middle East amid tensions in region — newspaper
On July 30, Israeli warplanes fired four missiles at the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiya, which serves as a Hezbollah stronghold
US to ask Ukraine for information about attack on Russia’s Kursk Region — White House
Nothing has changed about our policy with respect to enabling or encouraging strikes or attack inside Russia, US National Security Council spokesman said
Putin signs law allowing foreign banks to open branches in Russia
Foreign banks will have the right to work in the securities market through a branch created in Russia
Kursk NPP operating in regular mode — Rosatom
All systems are functioning normally
Russia builds more than 8,000 mosques, Islamic schools in 20 years
According to the Mufti Council, some 20 million Muslims live within Russia's 146 million population
Iran may reconsider plans of multi-pronged attack on Israel — media
According to Politico, two senior US officials said that the Washington administration "has in recent days worked through diplomatic channels"
US announces another military aid package to Ukraine
It was worth $125 mln, White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said
Medvedev calls for crushing enemy, learning lessons from developments in Kursk Region
In his opinion, Kiev was particularly guided by a desire to demonstrate the best sides of its dwindling forces to its masters in order to get more money and weapons
Situation on border in Kursk Region not critical — commander
Apty Alaudinov refuted reports circulated on Ukrainian Telegram channels that Akhmat fighters have allegedly left their positions in this area
BRICS members in talks on Iran’s idea of integrating payment systems — diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko underscored that "creating clearance and payment infrastructure" would be an important step in strengthening the financial sovereignty of BRICS
YouTube no longer opens in Russian desktop browsers
It is reported that the largest number of complaints came from Moscow (around 21%), St. Petersburg (8%), the Krasnodar region, and the Sverdlovsk region (5% each)
F-16 jets can hardly influence frontline situation in Ukraine
Aviation expert Cyrille de Lattre believes F-16 can be delivered in parts by trucks to Ukraine, as otherwise they will be immediately downed by Russia
Trump says Kamala Harris has low IQ
US ex-President said it at the conference in Nashville
Kursk NPP operating in regular mode — Rosatom
The remaining specialists are working in accordance with the schedule
Putin extends greetings on Sportsman’s Day
The Russian leader expressed confidence "that such large-scale and responsible work will certainly continue."
S-500 system to be supplied to Armed Forces after 2015
Victor Gumenny said the advanced systems may solve the tasks of air-space defence and may fight hypersonic weapons
Putin signs law on legalizing cryptocurrency mining in Russia
Only Russian legal entities and individual entrepreneurs included in a register will have the right to mine
IN BRIEF: Russia launches counterterrorism measures in Kursk Region
According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, over 76,000 people have already been evacuated from border areas
Mi-28NM helicopters strike Ukrainian units in Kursk Region — Russian Defense Ministry
According to the statement, the helicopters fired unguided S-13 air rockets at detected targets
Russia evacuates over 76,000 people from border areas in Kursk Region
More than 4,400 residents of the region’s border areas have been placed in some 60 temporary accommodations
What we know about operation to destroy Ukrainian troops in borderline Kursk Region
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops thwarted the Ukrainian army’s attempts to carry out raids deep into the territory of Russia
OPEC+ actions may soon bring oil prices back to $80 per barrel — experts
According to Dmitry Skryabin, future prices will be affected by the reaction of the US Federal Reserve and its possible rate cut, the situation with financial and economic stimulus in China, as well as the reaction of OPEC+
Newborn in Guinea named after Russian president — TV
According to Fernand Kamano, his wife and relatives supported his decision
Evacuation of residents of Kursk’s Belovsky district will be accelerated — Acting Governor
The evacuation of residents of Belovsky district is voluntary
Netanyahu warns about heavy price those who attack Israel will have to pay
"Iran and its minions are looking to surround us in a stranglehold of terrorism, Israeli Prime Minister said.
Self-propelled gun for airborne troops on trials in special military operation zone
"The Lotos is created to replace the Nona self-propelled artillery unit in service in artillery units of airborne troops since 1981," President of Kalashnikov Holding Alan Lushnikov said
UN Secretary General’s office mum on stance on Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region
"We reiterate our call for all concerned to act responsibly and ensure the protection of civilians," UN Associate Spokeswoman Florencia Soto Nino added
Thirteen people injured in missile falling on residential building in Kursk
Two of them are in serious condition, acting Governor of the Kursk region Alexey Smirnov said
Russian forces thwart Ukrainian attempt to break through in Kursk Region
Units from Battlegroup North and reserves have been thwarting Ukrainian attempts to break through with army aviation and artillery near Ivashkovskoye, Malaya Loknya and Olgovka in the Kursk Region
Chechen commander sees Ukraine facing defeat after Kursk Region fighting
Apty Alaudinov also noted that the Russian Armed Forces were doing everything to defend Russian territories
Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region calls peace solution into question — Chinese expert
A massive attack by the Ukrainian military on the Kursk Region began on August 6
Russian peacekeepers remove three observation posts in Karabakh
No ceasefire violations were recorded in the Russian peacekeeper contingent’s zone of responsibility in the past 24 hours, the statement added
Russia urges Israel to refrain from attacking civilian facilities in Gaza — diplomat
Moscow reiterates its principled and consistent position on the need for strict compliance with international humanitarian law
Russian MFA sees Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region as 'semblance of activity' amid failures
It is reported that a drone strike on an ambulance killed a paramedic and the driver
Bank of Russia not considering depository system decentralizing
The National Association of Stock Market Participants (NAUFOR) suggested discussing decentralization of the registration infrastructure earlier in connection with sanctions imposed on the National Settlement Depository
Zaporozhye nuke plant intact after Ukrainian attack on host city
The background radiation at the nuclear power plant remains normal
IN BRIEF: What we know about overnight Ukrainian drone attack on Lipetsk Region
A state of emergency was declared in the region as crews work to clear the area of unexploded objects
Russian tanks take positions to eliminate Ukrainian mobile armored groups in Kursk Region
The military agency has also published footage of tank crews moving to their firing positions
Algeria requests UN Security Council meeting over Israeli attack on Gaza school — diplomat
The date and format of the meeting have yet to be agreed upon
Gazprom delivering 42.4 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine via Sudzha
The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route for Russian gas supplies to western and central European countries
Number of injured in shelling of Belgorod's Shebekino rises to 5
Two men with various shrapnel wounds are being taken by ambulances to thospital
Press review: Day three of Ukraine's assault on Kursk and US urges Iran to keep cool head
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 9th
Putin discusses struggle against terrorism with Security Council
The Russian president passed the floor to FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov to make a report
What we know about Russian operation against Ukrainian formations in Kursk Region
The operation to destroy enemy formations is ongoing, and Ukrainian attempts to advance into Russia have been thwarted
F-16 fighter jets spotted over Kherson Region in first such case — official
Pavel Filipchuk said that the F-16s will soon be featured as exhibits at a Moscow display of captured military equipment
IAEA chief calls for 'maximum restraint' around Kursk nuke plant
Rafael Grossi also noted that it is necessary to ensure the physical integrity of a nuclear power plant regardless of its location
Ukraine's attack on Kursk region aggravates the conflict — Global Times
"To some extent, the attack on Russian targets is a result of the US' fueling the fire," expert Li Haidong said
No plans to convene extraordinary IAEA session on Kursk NPP — Russian diplomat
"A session can be convened at any moment. However, there is no reason for that at this point," Roman Ustinov told
Russia delivers 19 strikes at Ukrainian military-industrial, energy sites over week
Russia’s Battlegroup North struck manpower and military equipment of eight Ukrainian army brigades in the Volchansk and Liptsy areas over the week, the ministry reported
Russian diplomats in US to seek access to extradited Russian national Petrov
According to the consul general, a request for a consular meeting with him had already been sent to US officials
Mexican president says authorities cannot arrest Putin in case of his visit
Lopez Obrador confirmed that the authorities had sent invitations to Sheinbaum's inauguration to the heads of all countries with which Mexico has diplomatic relations
Musk says ready to interview Harris
He commented a suggestion voiced by a network user
Polish PM warns against suspending Hungary from Schengen Area
It is reported that Europe "should not distance the Hungarians from itself"
Serbian president says Russia warns of preparations for Western-backed coup
"Those who dream of achieving something by force will fail," Aleksandar Vucic said
Russian army destroys Ukrainian armored vehicles in Kursk Region using loitering munitions
The Defense Ministry released footage showing the destruction of equipment
Russia says battlegroup West captured 35 Ukrainian strongpoints
The enemy lost up to 440 militants over the past day, said Ivan Bigma, the group's spokesman
Belarus warns may question need in keeping Ukrainian diplomatic mission in Minsk
Advisor and Envoy of the Belarusian Embassy in Russia Alexander Shpakovsky noted that Minsk has not had any diplomatic representation in Ukraine for more than two years
Two residents of village in Belgorod Region safe after Ukrainian abduction — governor
They have already reunited with their families, the Governor of the Russian region of Belgorod Vyacheslav Gladkov said
US may use conflict in Middle East to start World War III — Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader pointed out that he was not indulging in propaganda against the US or some traditional allies of other CIS countries
US planning to fabricate another doping scandal against Russian athletes — SVR
The most powerful "blow" will be dealt to rhythmic gymnastics, synchronized swimming and figure skating, the statement said
IOC chief enters criminal conspiracy to disqualify competitive athletes — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova also emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into Thomas Bach’s relations with Ukraine’s national Olympic Committee and its members
Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 39.6 mcm via Sudzha
The pumping volume has increased almost by 3% versus Friday
Kursk Region's Sudzha is not under Ukrainian army’s control — mayor
A massive attack by the Ukrainian military on the Kursk Region began on August 6
Ukraine lacks capability to seize Kursk Nuclear Plant — officer
"Even those people who have ventured this so-called counteroffensive, even they understand perfectly well that they have no chance to achieve anything substantial," Apty Alaudinov noted
Tanzania-flagged ships sinks in Black Sea
The ship sank 26 nautical miles from the Romanian town of Sfantu Gheorghe
Thousands take to streets in Berlin to rally for peace, against arms deliveries
Demonstrators carried blue flags with the dove of peace and German flags as well as banners calling for peace and stopping arms shipments
What is known about situation in Kursk Region after Ukrainian attempted breakthrough
Russian forces reveal accumulations of Ukrainian manpower and equipment through shelling, the Russian military is suppressing the attempts of individual units to break through deep into the territory
Su-34 strikes Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk Region
According to the ministry, the strike at previously detected targets used a fuel-air explosive bomb, an ODAB-500, with a universal gliding and correction module
Widow of Russia's ex-president Yeltsin shares memories of his friendship with Nemtsov
The two had the relations of friendship, which continued no matter whatever turn Nemtsov's political biography might take, Naina Yeltsina said during a remembrance service for the slain politician
Serbian ministry warns against violations of law at protests scheduled for August 10
Ivica Dacic said Interior Ministry officials will take photos of, and film the protest to record any possible violations
Putin offers condolences to Brazilian president over airliner crash in Sao Paulo
The Russian leader asked to convey his words of heartfelt sympathy and support to those who lost their loved ones in this air disaster
Situation in Kursk Region remains complicated — acting governor
A humanitarian aid warehouse has been deployed in Kursk, where relief supplies from other regions of Russia are pouring in
Battlegroup Center tests new crewless platform for delivery of munitions, food
"Servicemen of the battlegroup Center conducted battlefield tests of a new unmanned tracked platform for ammunition and food delivery," the ministry said
Cyprus extradites Russian national Petrov to US
Artur Petrov was arrested in Cyprus on August 26, 2023, at Washington’s request on charges of illegally exporting US-made microelectronics to Russia
Canada imposes sanctions on Belarusian president’s son
According to the Canadian Foreign Ministry, the restrictions mark the fourth anniversary of Belarusian presidential election, which Canada views as "fraudulent"
Olympic chief Bach says his re-election after next IOC presidential run still possible
Athletes from Russia were subjected to a series of sanctions since IOC President Bach took the reign over the IOC
Russian chess player may be banned for life after trying to poison opponent
The RCF executive added that the federation is deeply disappointed by the incident involving chess player Umaiganat Osmanova
Press review: Zelensky seeks to pass buck to the people and xenophobia sweeps Britain
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 5th
Mint of Finland announces closing
All the projects will be ended by next spring
Hamas confirms death of field commander in Lebanon
The Israel Defense Forces also said al-Hajj was killed
Fake money in Ukraine soaring by 62% — regulator
In January - June of this year, 90% of fake notes (80% in 2021-2023) fell on 500-hryvnia and 200-hryvnia notes
Ukrainian missile falls on residential building in Russia’s Kursk, starts fire
About 10 explosions can be heard
Minsk demands that Kiev take measures to prevent incidents that may cause escalation
The Belarusian diplomatic agency warned the Ukrainian diplomat that Belarus reserved the right to take retaliatory measures in order to protect its territory should such provocations repeat
