Sri Lankan premier resigns following Dissanayake’s presidential win

NEW DELHI, September 23. /TASS/. Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena has stepped down, the East Asian country’s newspaper Daily Mirror reported citing the premier’s letter to Anura Kumara Dissanayake who won a presidential election on Sunday.

Gunawardena said he resigned as prime minister "to create space" for the appointment of a new cabinet.

On September 22, the president-elect announced that a parliamentary election will soon be held, without specifying exactly when it will take place.

In Sri Lanka, the president appoints the prime minister, and cabinet members are also selected on his recommendation.