Scholz speak in favor of reforming UN Security Council

At the same time, he said that he doesn’t understand Russia’s position on the Pact for the Future, which was adopted ahead of general discussion of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly

BERLIN, September 22. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for reforming the United Nations Security Council as its composition no longer in keeping with the spirit of the times.

"It has been formed under the standards of the old times, with many continents and countries, which should be in this Security Council either permanently or repeatedly, are not represented," he said on the sidelines of the UN Summit of the Future.

At the same time, he said that he doesn’t understand Russia’s position on the Pact for the Future, which was adopted ahead of general discussion of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

The Summit of the Future is running at the UN headquarters in New York on September 22 and 23 ahead of the political debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. The summit’s goal is to discuss global challenges and elaborate collective solutions. However, UN Security Council members are not participating in it at the level of heads of state and government. The Summit has adopted three key documents, namely the Pact for the Future, the Global Digital Compact, and the Declaration on Future Generations.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told the UN Summit of the Future that a number of delegations did not support the text that had been submitted with violations of the procedure. The senior Russian diplomat suggested that President of the UN General Assembly 79th session Philemon Yang postpone the voting on the document until all of its provisions were agreed. After Russia’s amendment was declined, Vershinin said that Russia was distancing itself from the consensus on the Pact for the Future and the Global Digital Compact. He said that this especially concerned provisions on disarmament, issues of the participation of non-governmental organizations in the activities of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky stressed that the adopted document is unbalanced, has dangerous provisions and is a blow on the world organization.

GermanyOlaf Scholz
Middle East conflict
Israel verifying reports about Hamas leader Sinwar’s possible death
According to Kan, so far it is impossible to confirm these reports
Russia’s response to long-range weapons supplies to Kiev will be brutal — MFA
"The opponents in Washington, London, and other places clearly underestimate the degree of danger of the game they continue to play," Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Ryabkov said
Russian diplomat slams Pact for the Future as serious blow on UN
"The United Nations had infringed upon its own principles to pander to a group of delegations from the ‘beautiful garden,’ who have usurped the talks from the very beginning," Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said
Four people dead, dozens injured in Alabama shooting — report
According to the report, two men and a woman died at the scene
UK Foreign Secretary offends memory of fallen, accusing Russia of fascism — embassy
The embassy said that it took note a long time ago of "propensity for inappropriate and provocative statements"
CERN's turn away from Russian scientists has positive aspects — Kurchatov Center chief
This is quite obviously a positive development for us in some respects, Kovalchuk said
Russian forces strike Ukrainian energy facilities, troops last night — top brass
Overnight, the Russian Armed Forces launched a group strike on energy facilities that supply electricity to Ukrainian defense plants and drone production cites as well as Ukrainian troops
Israeli air force attacks 290 Hezbollah facilities in Lebanon in 24 hours
According to IDF, 180 targets were hit
Zelensky may be overthrown if Ukraine fails to hold elections — Ukrainian MP
Ukraine is still facing the question of the legitimacy of power in the absence of parliamentary and presidential elections, which cannot be held during martial law
Putin bids last respects to his demised first judo coach Rakhlin
Rakhlin has trained Vladimir Putin for 11 years
Cessna-182 makes emergency landing in Moscow Region — Investigative Committee
No one was hurt, a spokesman for the Russian Investigative Committee’s Western interregional investigative department for transport said
Russia will not 'shoot itself in the foot' by halting gas supplies — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, for many decades, since the times of the Soviet Union, since the 1970s, Moscow has been establishing mutually beneficial cooperation in gas supplies
ITAR-TASS: 110 years of agency history in pictures
The history of Russia's central state information agency ITAR-TASS in pictures
Ukraine puts pressure on FIDE General Assembly over admission of Russians — source
The General Assembly, which will consider the issue of the full-fledged return of Russian and Belarusian players, is being held on September 21-22
Ukraine spends over $150 billion on military needs, but it's not enough — Defense Ministry
Rustem Umerov did not specify for what period exactly the specified amount was spent
Russian aerospace forces strike four terrorists bases in two Syrian governorates
They left the al-Tanf area, Oleg Igansyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said
Russia’s battlegroup West repels three Ukrainian counterattacks in past day
The Ukrainian army losses in the responsibility zone of the group include a tank, three armored combat vehicles, six vehicles, a Bogdana 155mm self-propelled artillery mount and roughly 600 servicemen
Second rocket attack launched on Israeli territory from Lebanon — TV
According to Al Jazeera TV channel, the target of the shelling were cities in the northern part of the Jewish state
Poll reveals what Russians think about office love, polyamory
It is noted that opinions are changing not only about relationships with colleagues, but also about romance between a subordinate and a supervisor
Ukrainian troops captured: situation in Kursk Region
In total, the enemy has lost over 11,800 servicemen since fighting began in the region
Medvedev says Trump assassination attempt could be orchestrated by Kiev
The suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, recruited mercenaries for the Ukrainian army
Israel verifying reports about Hamas leader Sinwar’s possible death
According to Kan, so far it is impossible to confirm these reports
Neglect of Russia’s interests makes lasting settlement in Ukraine impossible — MFA
At the same time, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova explained that Russian representatives "have not participated in any meetings within the framework of the ‘Buergenstock process’ and are not going to participate in any
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
Read more
On Monday, some media reported Putin’s ex-wife had married again
Read more
Press review: BRICS challenges existing security concepts and Europe's economy in trouble
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 13th
Israel wants no war with Lebanon — ambassador to UN
Unless de-escalation is reached through diplomacy, Israel will have no other choice except to use all means for protection of its citizens, Danny Danon said
Explosions in Lebanon pose interest for Russian intelligence — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, Moscow has not discussed the events in Lebanon with regional actors
Conflicts in space to increase over time, German general predicts
"The enemy views our space capabilities, both civilian and military, as targets," Michael Traut, the head of Germany's Military Space Command, noted
Pagers used in Lebanon blasts not made in Bulgaria — intelligence
Specialists also found out that Bulgaria’s Norta Global Ltd and its owner, linked by the media to the pager blasts, "had no involvement in the purchase or sale of such goods in Bulgaria’s jurisdiction"
West switches to open support for Kiev's terrorist attacks against civilians — MFA
"The West continues to supply arms and money to the Kiev regime, propose pseudo-peace initiatives, and try to rally as many countries as possible to their side," Maria Zakharova said
Military record launch of 10 shells at northern Israel from Lebanon
According to its information, the shells were launched in the direction of the Jezreel Valley in the Lower Galilee
Russia keeps balance in relations with Muslim countries — Muslim Board
Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gainutdin added that Russia was originally formed in the bosom of three monotheistic religions and for more than 1,000 years has continued and consolidated the tradition of communion, good-neighborliness and brotherhood of religions
Russia says drone shot down over Kursk Region
The Kiev regime made an attempt to carry out a terrorist attack with a fixed-wing drone on sites on the territory of the Russian Federation
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Golan Heights — results of vote
Hollywood action star Jackie Chan says he loves Russia, thanks his fans
The actor wished that the friendship between China and Russia would last forever
Modi, Biden discuss cooperation between India, US
The meeting took place on the sidelines of a summit of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, which includes Australia, India, the United States and Japan and is also known as QUAD, in Wilmington, a city in Delaware
UNGA member countries adopt Pact for the Future, despite Russia’s objection
Along with Russia, Belarus and Nicaragua, delegations from North Korea, Syria, Sudan, and Iran voted against
Medvedev allows use of nuclear weapons by Russia when ‘patience runs out’
The politician underscored that no one really needs a nuclear conflict - it is "a very bad story with a very difficult outcome."
Ukraine’s forces in Ugledar virtually encircled — sources
"Most positions around the city, including those at the most important sites and heights are Russian, the whole city is exposed to fire," the sources explained
Russian priest sentenced to 14 years in prison over child molesting
In 2011, priest Gleb Grozovsky, who was a priest at the Ascension Cathedral near St. Petersburg, sexually abused an underage girl
Kremlin spokesman says West ‘obsessed’ with fighting Russia until Ukraine runs out of men
Peskov was commenting on NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's recent statement that there is no need to be afraid of using Western weapons for strikes deep inside Russia
Senior Russian diplomat meets with UN coordinator for Gaza in New York
"The sides exchanged views on the current situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict amid the continuing Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip," the press service of the Russian mission to the United Nations said
Russia says battlegroup West struck 4 Ukrainian brigades
Enemy lost up to 420 troops
Ukrainian troops retreat from village near Artyomovsk in DPR — Russian officers
The enemy fled from near Andreyevka where it has long been holding positions, it has retreated, law enforcement officers said
Macron calls for reviewing ties with Russia
The French president also called for bigger presence of "densely populated countries, which did not exist when the current world order was only forming" in international organizations
Russia ready for talks with Turkey on Su-35, Su-57 fighters
Russia earlier noted its readiness to participate in the program of developing the Turkish TF-X fifth-generation fighter
Russia's newest satellites to change course of Ukrainian conflict — former UN inspector
According to Ritter this conflict would become "unsustainable for the Ukrainian sometime by the end of summer, early fall"
IRGC says exposed network of 12 Israeli agents in 6 Iranian provinces
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has blamed Israel for seeking to spread the conflict onto Iran’s territory and destabilize the situation inside the country
QUAD leaders oppose unilateral actions that hinder peace in the Middle East
"We underscore the need to prevent the conflict from escalating and spilling over in the region," said a joint statement by the leaders
Source reveals number of people detained in shooting in downtown Moscow office
"Yesterday, 13 people were detained and questioned, today 14. As far as I understand, the Investigative Committee intends to detain them all," the source, one of the participants in the trial, which took place in the Basmanny court, said
Putin, Berdimuhamedow discuss partnership, international meetings
Putin earlier sent a message with birthday greetings to the Turkmen president
Russian Su-34 bomber destroys Ukrainian manpower, equipment in Kursk area
After receiving a confirmation from reconnaissance that the Ukrainian army’s temporary disposition location had been destroyed, the crew safely returned to the airfield of departure
Moscow views transfer of Russian aircraft to Ukraine by Portugal as hostile move — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, it is evident that in this way Lisbon "is seeking to faithfully demonstrate its allied zeal and obedient compliance with the trajectory imposed on the Europeans by their handlers from across the ocean"
UN General Assembly has lost its viability, says Brazilian president
"The pandemic, conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, the arms race, the climate crisis have revealed the limitations of multilateral formats," Inacio Lula da Silva said at the Summit of the Future at the UN headquarters
Hezbollah attacks Israeli Ramat David air base for second time
Movement used two types of rockets: Fadi-1, with a range of 80 km, and Fadi-2, with a range of 105 km
Russia says 15 drones shot down over 5 Russian regions, Sea of Azov overnight
Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev said the situation didn’t warrant a drone attack alert
Press review: US shifts rhetoric on Ukraine and walkie-talkie explosions rock Lebanon
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 19th
Russia says its Iskander missile destroys US-made HIMARS in Sumy Region
The crew of an Iskander tactical missile system of the Russian Armed Forces carried out a missile strike on the position of an M142 HIMARS of Ukrainian forces in the settlement of Shaposhnikovo
Bundestag members address Cabinet with query regarding Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region
The legislators are asking whether German weapons are used by the Ukrainian forces in their incursion into the Kursk Region
Lavrov says he agrees with Trump about destructiveness of sanctions for US dollar
The Russian foreign minister stressed that, despite the continued dependence of many economies on the dollar, the risk of this phenomenon has already been recognized
FIDE postpones decision on easing sanctions against Russian chess players
Sixty-six delegates voted in favor of consultations with the IOC and IPC on the partial qualification of Russian and Belarussian chess players
Russian aviation hit 20 areas of deployment of Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region
Russian warplanes hit 13 settlement in the Sumy Region as well, the Russian defense ministry said
Ukrainian forces lost up to 520 troops in Battlegroup West zone of responsibility
The enemy also lost six vehicles, a UK-made 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled howitzer, two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer and two electronic warfare stations
Middle East to see no big war, but confrontation will continue — expert
The main external actors of the Middle East situation are the United States and Iran, Boris Dolgov, a leading research fellow of the Center for Arab and Islamic Studies, says
Tatyana Bakalchuk: I dared to take risks and it paid off
The CEO of Wildberries, Russia’s largest Internet retailer, in a TASS special project on Top Business Officials
Israel wants to drag whole region into war, engages in terrorism, says Erdogan
The Turkish President said he would address the UNGA to ask the participants to remember "the need for taking action against genocide in the Gaza Strip and Israel's aggressive policies"
Ukraine participates in NATO’s counter-drone drills for first time
The document says that "more than 60 counter-drone systems and technologies such as sensors, drone-on-drone systems, jammers and cyber interceptors were tested live" during the exercise
EU will grant loan to Kiev that will be paid from frozen Russian assets — EC president
Ursula von der Leyen stressed that 35 billion euros is the part which the European countries will contribute to the 45 billion euro loan approved by the G7 in Italy in the summer
Press review: Israel declares new phase of war and Russia boosts drone production
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 20th
Zelensky says Ukrainian troops in extremely difficult situation in two DPR areas
The situation on the frontline remains extremely difficult, Ukrainian President said
Iran's supreme leader calls on Islamic countries to sever economic ties with Israel
"The Zionist regime is committing crimes shamelessly and without hiding it," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said
Russian prime minister approves list of countries imposing destructive attitudes
It includes the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan and other states
Russia, Vietnam have similar views on many international problems — newspaper
According to the Hanoi Times, as of April 2024, Russia was implementing 186 investment projects worth around $985 million in Vietnam
Theft of Russian assets to nullify trust towards EU — MFA
Maria Zakharova pointed out that the European Union had lost independence
Hezbollah confirms death of its commander in airstrike on Beirut
Together with Ibrahim Aqil at least six commanders of Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force died in the airstrike
Russian forces hit command post of Ukraine’s Donetsk task force deployed in DPR
127 Ukrainian artillery units in firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 138 areas, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Ukrainian minister says West pledged funds for making missiles, drones in Ukraine
We have developed a missile program, Ukrainian Defense Minister said
Russia to push for multipolar world order jointly with global majority — diplomat
The event will be held in New York on September 22-23 in the runup to the 79th session of the UN General Assembly
Russian ambassador’s escort car drives into mine in Pakistan, policemen injured
Russian diplomats were not hurt
Russia ready to help Brazil with hosting BRICS Games — head of Duma’s sports committee
Oleg Matytsin hopes that the BRICS Games will be held in an open format
Kremlin slams Poland's idea to revise Crimea's status 'absurd'
"Russian territory and Russian regions cannot be the subject of any discussion or transfer to anyone," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
