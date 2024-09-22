Scholz speak in favor of reforming UN Security Council

BERLIN, September 22. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for reforming the United Nations Security Council as its composition no longer in keeping with the spirit of the times.

"It has been formed under the standards of the old times, with many continents and countries, which should be in this Security Council either permanently or repeatedly, are not represented," he said on the sidelines of the UN Summit of the Future.

At the same time, he said that he doesn’t understand Russia’s position on the Pact for the Future, which was adopted ahead of general discussion of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

The Summit of the Future is running at the UN headquarters in New York on September 22 and 23 ahead of the political debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. The summit’s goal is to discuss global challenges and elaborate collective solutions. However, UN Security Council members are not participating in it at the level of heads of state and government. The Summit has adopted three key documents, namely the Pact for the Future, the Global Digital Compact, and the Declaration on Future Generations.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told the UN Summit of the Future that a number of delegations did not support the text that had been submitted with violations of the procedure. The senior Russian diplomat suggested that President of the UN General Assembly 79th session Philemon Yang postpone the voting on the document until all of its provisions were agreed. After Russia’s amendment was declined, Vershinin said that Russia was distancing itself from the consensus on the Pact for the Future and the Global Digital Compact. He said that this especially concerned provisions on disarmament, issues of the participation of non-governmental organizations in the activities of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky stressed that the adopted document is unbalanced, has dangerous provisions and is a blow on the world organization.