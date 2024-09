TEL AVIV, September 22. /TASS/. Israel is verifying reports about the possible death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar as a result of Israel’s strike on the Gaza Strip, the Kan radio station said.

According to Kan, so far it is impossible to confirm these reports. It said that has no information that can either confirm or refute reports about his death.

The Ynet portal also said that Israel is checking information about Sinwar being killed or wounded. The Hamas leader "is out of touch," it said.