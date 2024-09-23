Soyuz MS-25 undocks from ISS

KOROLYOV /Moscow Region/, September 23. /TASS/. The Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft has undocked from the Prichal node module of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS), a TASS correspondent reported from Mission Control.

The spacecraft carrying Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, TASS’s special correspondent on the ISS, and Nikolay Chub, accompanied by NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, back to Earth is expected to land southeast of Jezkazgan, Kazakhstan, at 3:00 p.m. Moscow time (12:00 p.m. GMT).

Kononenko and Chub arrived on the ISS aboard the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on September 15, 2023. Since then, the orbit has been adjusted as many as 16 times using the engines of Russian spacecraft, and the cosmonauts have gone into open space twice.

The crew’s mission included research and lots of experiments and repairs. For almost a year, Kononenko has reported news and shared images and videos from the orbit as TASS’ special correspondent.