Soyuz MS-25 undocks from ISS

The spacecraft carrying Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolay Chub, accompanied by NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, back to Earth is expected to land southeast of Jezkazgan, Kazakhstan, at 3:00 p.m. Moscow time

KOROLYOV /Moscow Region/, September 23. /TASS/. The Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft has undocked from the Prichal node module of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS), a TASS correspondent reported from Mission Control.

The spacecraft carrying Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, TASS’s special correspondent on the ISS, and Nikolay Chub, accompanied by NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, back to Earth is expected to land southeast of Jezkazgan, Kazakhstan, at 3:00 p.m. Moscow time (12:00 p.m. GMT).

Kononenko and Chub arrived on the ISS aboard the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on September 15, 2023. Since then, the orbit has been adjusted as many as 16 times using the engines of Russian spacecraft, and the cosmonauts have gone into open space twice.

The crew’s mission included research and lots of experiments and repairs. For almost a year, Kononenko has reported news and shared images and videos from the orbit as TASS’ special correspondent.

Cosmonauts, astronaut move from ISS to Soyuz MS-25, close hatches
The crew will now don their spacesuits and take their seats for the journey back
UN General Assembly has lost its viability, says Brazilian president
"The pandemic, conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, the arms race, the climate crisis have revealed the limitations of multilateral formats," Inacio Lula da Silva said at the Summit of the Future at the UN headquarters
Press review: BRICS challenges existing security concepts and Europe's economy in trouble
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 13th
Harris will be unable to stop WWIII, Trump argues
Earlier, the politician also warned that the United States would head toward a third world war under a Democratic administration
Russia wants no nuclear war — Lavrov
The foreign minister still assured that Russia possesses weapons "that will have serious implications for the handlers of the Ukrainian regime"
Modi, Biden discuss cooperation between India, US
The meeting took place on the sidelines of a summit of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, which includes Australia, India, the United States and Japan and is also known as QUAD, in Wilmington, a city in Delaware
Russian aerospace forces strike four terrorists bases in two Syrian governorates
They left the al-Tanf area, Oleg Igansyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said
Press review: Prognosing upcoming Zelensky-Biden meetup and Hezbollah ups ante with Israel
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 23rd
Anura Kumara Dissanayake wins presidential election in Sri Lanka
According to the news portal Newsfirst, Dissanayake was supported by 5,740,179 voters after second ballot count
6,000 terrorist cell members neutralized in North Caucasus over 25 years
According to Lieutenant General Vladimir Makeyev, over this period, 4,000 infrastructure facilities of criminal groups and approximately 2 tons of explosives have also been discovered and destroyed
Lavrov says he agrees with Trump about destructiveness of sanctions for US dollar
The Russian foreign minister stressed that, despite the continued dependence of many economies on the dollar, the risk of this phenomenon has already been recognized
India’s Modi expresses concerns over humanitarian situation in Gaza at meeting with Abbas
"Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening of the bilateral relations between India and Palestine," the Indian Foreign Ministry said
Russian forces strike Ukrainian energy facilities, troops last night — top brass
Overnight, the Russian Armed Forces launched a group strike on energy facilities that supply electricity to Ukrainian defense plants and drone production cites as well as Ukrainian troops
Ukrainian minister says West pledged funds for making missiles, drones in Ukraine
We have developed a missile program, Ukrainian Defense Minister said
Russia keeps balance in relations with Muslim countries — Muslim Board
Mufti Sheikh Ravil Gainutdin added that Russia was originally formed in the bosom of three monotheistic religions and for more than 1,000 years has continued and consolidated the tradition of communion, good-neighborliness and brotherhood of religions
Hezbollah fighters claim Merkava tank hit on Israeli border
The Al Mayadeen TV channel reported that the tank caught fire, two servicemen were killed and one got injured
Russia's newest satellites to change course of Ukrainian conflict — former UN inspector
According to Ritter this conflict would become "unsustainable for the Ukrainian sometime by the end of summer, early fall"
Russia begins mass production of heavy-duty UAV Privet-82XL
According to the company’s representative, the drone with an increased payload will allow unexpected strikes to be carried out on the enemy deep within the frontlines.
No details on Kursk Region residents taken away by Ukraine available — ombudswoman
Tatyana Moskalkova added that she had asked Ukrainian ombudsman Dmitry Lubints to provide information with a list of citizens who found themselves in the territories temporarily occupied by the Ukrainian Nazis
Russia’s response to long-range weapons supplies to Kiev will be brutal — MFA
"The opponents in Washington, London, and other places clearly underestimate the degree of danger of the game they continue to play," Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Ryabkov said
Russian diplomat slams Pact for the Future as serious blow on UN
"The United Nations had infringed upon its own principles to pander to a group of delegations from the ‘beautiful garden,’ who have usurped the talks from the very beginning," Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said
Russia to display Lancet-E kamikaze drone at ADEX show
"Our solutions provide protection against the whole range of internal and external security threats to regional countries," Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev said
Zelensky says Ukrainian troops in extremely difficult situation in two DPR areas
The situation on the frontline remains extremely difficult, Ukrainian President said
Press review: US shifts rhetoric on Ukraine and walkie-talkie explosions rock Lebanon
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 19th
Israeli army delivers extensive strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
According to the report, the strikes targeted rocket launchers quite close to civilian homes
First submarine carrying unmanned vehicles Poseidon to be launched in spring
Poseidon is undergoing successful tests, the president stressed
Press review: Israel declares new phase of war and Russia boosts drone production
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 20th
IDF reports new series of strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
The army earlier reported that the Israeli Air Force had attacked more than 150 Hezbollah targets in the morning hours
Ukraine spends over $150 billion on military needs, but it's not enough — Defense Ministry
Rustem Umerov did not specify for what period exactly the specified amount was spent
Four people dead, dozens injured in Alabama shooting — report
According to the report, two men and a woman died at the scene
Putin bids last respects to his demised first judo coach Rakhlin
Rakhlin has trained Vladimir Putin for 11 years
QUAD leaders oppose unilateral actions that hinder peace in the Middle East
"We underscore the need to prevent the conflict from escalating and spilling over in the region," said a joint statement by the leaders
Russia’s Emergencies Ministry sapper dies in Kursk Region during mine clearance
Vyacheslav Tsoffka had to his credit than 10,000 detected and neutralized explosive items
Physicists from Russia to be banned from Large Hadron Collider from December 1 — Nature
At the same time, CERN will continue to work on projects already underway with about 270 employees of the Russian Joint Institute for Nuclear Research
FIDE postpones decision on easing sanctions against Russian chess players
Sixty-six delegates voted in favor of consultations with the IOC and IPC on the partial qualification of Russian and Belarussian chess players
Ukraine’s 2014 coup was CIA’s political mistake — Putin
The Russian president noted that the US agency had achieved its goal of changing the government but failed to see what it would evolve into
Medvedev allows use of nuclear weapons by Russia when ‘patience runs out’
The politician underscored that no one really needs a nuclear conflict - it is "a very bad story with a very difficult outcome."
Russia says 15 drones shot down over 5 Russian regions, Sea of Azov overnight
Voronezh Region Governor Alexander Gusev said the situation didn’t warrant a drone attack alert
Putin, Berdimuhamedow discuss partnership, international meetings
Putin earlier sent a message with birthday greetings to the Turkmen president
Kiev’s plans and Ukrainian losses: latest update on situation in Kursk Region
Ukrainian troops are regrouping in the Kursk Region in an attempt to stage an attack at another location but Russian forces are in control of the situation, Major General Apty Alaudinov, deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department and commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit, said
Bundestag members address Cabinet with query regarding Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region
The legislators are asking whether German weapons are used by the Ukrainian forces in their incursion into the Kursk Region
Death toll in Israeli Air Force strike outside Beirut rises to 59
The media reported that several bodies, including those of women and children, were recovered from under the rubble following search and rescue operations on Sunday, September 22
All restrictions on entry to Tikhoretsk lifted after Ukrainian attack
Two drones were downed on Saturday by Russian servicemen in the Tikhoretsky district of the Krasnodar Region, where the falling debris resulted in a fire, followed by the detonation of explosive items
Russia must respond to West's banditry — Peskov on limiting raw materials exports
We need to respond to — not just unfriendly, but thuggish — actions against us, he said
UNGA member countries adopt Pact for the Future, despite Russia’s objection
Along with Russia, Belarus and Nicaragua, delegations from North Korea, Syria, Sudan, and Iran voted against
6-magnitude earthquake rocks Argentina
The epicenter was located 158 km northwest of the city of San Luis
CERN's turn away from Russian scientists has positive aspects — Kurchatov Center chief
This is quite obviously a positive development for us in some respects, Kovalchuk said
Advanced Sarmat ICBM systems go on combat alert in Russia — Roscosmos head
The RS-28 Sarmat missile to replace the R-36M2 Voyevoda ICBM operational in the Russian Strategic Missile Force since 1988
Hollywood action star Jackie Chan says he loves Russia, thanks his fans
The actor wished that the friendship between China and Russia would last forever
Russia ready for talks with Turkey on Su-35, Su-57 fighters
Russia earlier noted its readiness to participate in the program of developing the Turkish TF-X fifth-generation fighter
Conflicts in space to increase over time, German general predicts
"The enemy views our space capabilities, both civilian and military, as targets," Michael Traut, the head of Germany's Military Space Command, noted
Senior Russian diplomat meets with UN coordinator for Gaza in New York
"The sides exchanged views on the current situation in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict amid the continuing Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip," the press service of the Russian mission to the United Nations said
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts roughly 105 enemy casualties in past day
Ukrainian military losses included an APC, four motor vehicles, two D-20 howitzers, three D-30 howitzers and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount
Russia cautions Chisinau against involvement in Ukrainian conflict — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova drew attention to the speculations about Romania's plans for redirecting to Moldova the mobile maintenance stations for F-16 fighter jets received by Bucharest for their subsequent deployment at the Marculesti airbase
West to be ready for nuclear escalation in confrontation with Russia — expert
According to Glenn Diesen, NATO expansion that canceled inclusive pan-European security agreements with Russia was "the main manifestation of America's hegemonic ambitions after the Cold War"
Russian prime minister approves list of countries imposing destructive attitudes
It includes the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan and other states
Macron calls for reviewing ties with Russia
The French president also called for bigger presence of "densely populated countries, which did not exist when the current world order was only forming" in international organizations
Hezbollah handing out pagers hours before their detonation — agency
The sources said that the Shiite movement did not have any specific suspicions about these pagers and their "checks had been part of a routine 'sweep' of its equipment to find any indications that they were laced with explosives"
Sri Lankan premier resigns following Dissanayake’s presidential win
Dinesh Gunawardena said he resigned "to create space" for the appointment of a new cabinet
Ukraine’s forces in Ugledar virtually encircled — sources
"Most positions around the city, including those at the most important sites and heights are Russian, the whole city is exposed to fire," the sources explained
Hezbollah attacks Israeli Ramat David air base for second time
Movement used two types of rockets: Fadi-1, with a range of 80 km, and Fadi-2, with a range of 105 km
Ukrainian troops retreat from village near Artyomovsk in DPR — Russian officers
The enemy fled from near Andreyevka where it has long been holding positions, it has retreated, law enforcement officers said
Elite Iranian army unit bans use of comm devices in wake of Lebanon blasts — media
Top officials are concerned about the incident, having requested the results of technical examination as well as several samples of detonated products from Hezbollah
Tensions flare up in North Caucasus since start of special military op — commander
Lieutenant General Vladimir Makeyev also mentioned the emergence of self-radicalized citizens, usually living abroad
Ukrainians sustain over 300 casualties in Kursk area in past day, Russia says
Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian losses have amounted to over 300 troops and nine units of armored hardware, including an infantry fighting vehicle, two APCs, six armored combat vehicles, as well as six artillery guns
Zelensky may be overthrown if Ukraine fails to hold elections — Ukrainian MP
Ukraine is still facing the question of the legitimacy of power in the absence of parliamentary and presidential elections, which cannot be held during martial law
Russian, Lao servicemen hold first joint exercise in Russia’s Far East — top brass
The Russian Defense Ministry pointed out that the first stage of the drills will begin on September 25
Scholz speak in favor of reforming UN Security Council
At the same time, he said that he doesn’t understand Russia’s position on the Pact for the Future, which was adopted ahead of general discussion of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly
Russian lower house speaker arrives in Belarus for working visit
According to the Russian State Duma press service, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union State of Russia and Belarus will hold a meeting in Mogilev on September 23
Russia says drone shot down over Kursk Region
The Kiev regime made an attempt to carry out a terrorist attack with a fixed-wing drone on sites on the territory of the Russian Federation
Kremlin slams Poland's idea to revise Crimea's status 'absurd'
"Russian territory and Russian regions cannot be the subject of any discussion or transfer to anyone," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Prime Minister Mishustin to speak at key microelectronics forum
The event will also be attended by First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov, Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov and Minister of Digital Development and Communications and Mass Media Maksut Shadayev
Russia will not 'shoot itself in the foot' by halting gas supplies — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, for many decades, since the times of the Soviet Union, since the 1970s, Moscow has been establishing mutually beneficial cooperation in gas supplies
Rising number of dead foreigners in Ukraine proves West's involvement — envoy to UN
"We have warned from the beginning that those who help the Zelensky clique stay afloat will become our legitimate targets," Vasily Nebezya reminded
Decision on strikes into Russia unlikely to come after Biden-Zelensky talks — The Times
The newspaper noted that the decision on strikes deep into Russian territory is unlikely to change turn the tide of the conflict, because Russia has withdrawn its planes and missile systems from the range of Western-made weapons, used in the Ukrainian conflict
Spacemen to return to Earth after longest mission in ISS’s history
The undocking has been scheduled for 11:37 Moscow time, the spacecraft is expected to land at about 15:00 Moscow time
Russia says its Iskander missile destroys US-made HIMARS in Sumy Region
The crew of an Iskander tactical missile system of the Russian Armed Forces carried out a missile strike on the position of an M142 HIMARS of Ukrainian forces in the settlement of Shaposhnikovo
Israel verifying reports about Hamas leader Sinwar’s possible death
According to Kan, so far it is impossible to confirm these reports
Russian ambassador’s escort car drives into mine in Pakistan, policemen injured
Russian diplomats were not hurt
IDF carries out massive strikes at Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
"The details will be published later," the press office said
Neglect of Russia’s interests makes lasting settlement in Ukraine impossible — MFA
At the same time, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova explained that Russian representatives "have not participated in any meetings within the framework of the ‘Buergenstock process’ and are not going to participate in any
Israeli air force attacks 290 Hezbollah facilities in Lebanon in 24 hours
According to IDF, 180 targets were hit
Russia, China launch joint naval exercise in Vladivostok — Pacific Fleet
A joint group of warships from the Pacific Fleet and China’s PLA Navy has departed from Vladivostok to conduct Russian-Chinese naval maneuvers
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Golan Heights — results of vote
Russian aviation hit 20 areas of deployment of Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region
Russian warplanes hit 13 settlement in the Sumy Region as well, the Russian defense ministry said
Poland accuses Russia of 'disinformation campaign' amid large-scale flooding
According to the police, 7 people died and over 6,000 people have been evacuated from the flooded area
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries and territories
The countries and territories mentioned in the list imposed or joined the sanctions against Russia after the start of a special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine
Russia says battlegroup West struck 4 Ukrainian brigades
Enemy lost up to 420 troops
Erdogan says ready to meet with Syria’s Assad, waiting for response from Damascus
We have said that we would like to hold a meeting with Bashar Assad to normalize relations between Turkey and Syria, Erdogan said
Europe's new security architecture yet to be built — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov noted that this would require great efforts in the future and be a matter of special concern for the Kremlin in order to ensure Russia's legitimate security interests
Explosions in Lebanon pose interest for Russian intelligence — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, Moscow has not discussed the events in Lebanon with regional actors
Israel wants to drag whole region into war, engages in terrorism, says Erdogan
The Turkish President said he would address the UNGA to ask the participants to remember "the need for taking action against genocide in the Gaza Strip and Israel's aggressive policies"
Russia's military to restore control of all districts of Kursk Region — Kremlin
"The situation in those areas which are under the control of the Ukrainian militants is extraordinary, of course," Dmitry Peskov stated
IRGC says exposed network of 12 Israeli agents in 6 Iranian provinces
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has blamed Israel for seeking to spread the conflict onto Iran’s territory and destabilize the situation inside the country
Ukrainian troops captured: situation in Kursk Region
In total, the enemy has lost over 11,800 servicemen since fighting began in the region
Kremlin spokesman says West ‘obsessed’ with fighting Russia until Ukraine runs out of men
Peskov was commenting on NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's recent statement that there is no need to be afraid of using Western weapons for strikes deep inside Russia
US billionaire sees Zelensky’s 'victory plan' leading to third world war
David Sacks said hopefully Joe Biden can remember why he has rejected the points of the Ukrainian president’s plan
Cessna-182 makes emergency landing in Moscow Region — Investigative Committee
No one was hurt, a spokesman for the Russian Investigative Committee’s Western interregional investigative department for transport said
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
