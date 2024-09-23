IDF reports new series of strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

TEL AVIV, September 23. /TASS/. The Israeli army has launched a new series of strikes on the facilities of the Shiite Hezbollah movement in Lebanon, the army press service said.

"The IDF is currently conducting strikes on terror targets belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in southern Lebanon. Details to follow," the report says.

The army earlier reported that the Israeli Air Force had attacked more than 150 Hezbollah targets in the morning hours in a previous round of airstrikes on Lebanon.