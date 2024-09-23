Hamas rejects latest US proposals about hostage deals — TV

TEL AVIV, September 23. /TASS/. The radical Palestinian movement Hamas has rejected the latest draft proposal on a Gaza hostage-ceasefire deal proposed by the United States, Israel’s Channel 12 reported citing its own sources.

According to those involved in preparing the deal, American and Israeli sources told the TV channel that Hamas claims that it is ready to discuss only the proposal introduced in May by US President Joe Biden. Biden’s initiative, to be realized in three stages, includes, among other things, a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave and the release of all Israeli hostages.

On August 15-16, Doha hosted a new round of negotiations on a ceasefire and release of hostages held by the Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip. In a joint statement, Egypt, Qatar, and the United States said after the talks that they were held in a positive atmosphere. However, subsequent talks in Doha, held on August 25 and 28, were not successful. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said 90% of Gaza ceasefire issues had been agreed on. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in contrast, has insisted that HAMAS has hampered negotiations, while the Palestinian side believes that Israeli mediators present unrealistic demands.

The situation in the Middle East rapidly escalated after militants from the Palestinian movement Hamas infiltrated into Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking 250 hostages. In response, Israel started an operation in the Palestinian enclave with a view to eliminating Hamas’ military and political capabilities and freeing those kidnapped. According to information from Israel authorities, Hamas is still keeping over 100 people hostage.