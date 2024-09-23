BRICS countries must build a just world order together — Chinese politician

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. BRICS countries should firmly uphold their rights to development and build a fairer world order through cooperation in innovation, Wang Gang, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CCP), said at the BRICS symposium on Public Administration and the Human Exchange Alliance Forum.

"In a month the BRICS leaders meet in Kazan. In this context, our utmost importance is to discuss experiences in public administration and hold events on humanitarian exchanges," Wang Gang stressed. "Changes in the world are happening in an unprecedented way. The largest ones however, not seen in the last hundred years, are accelerating. A new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation is developing in depth, and the balance of international power has changed significantly." he said, adding that the representation of BRICS countries continues to grow.

"The BRICS countries should firmly protect their rights to progress, encourage developing countries to evolve independently, as well as lay the foundation for consolidating multilateralism and building a more just and rational international order." He emphasized that the "modernization of the BRICS countries should be carried out through innovation, strengthening cooperation of themselves, and study ways to increase competitiveness"

"The international situation is plunging into chaos, anti-globalization trends, policy of protectionism, and global challenges, not to tell the factors of uncertainty, instability, unpredictability are increasing," said the deputy head of the propaganda department of the CPC Central Committee.

"As practice shows, the BRICS countries independently choose their own path of evolvement, they jointly defend the right to progress and move towards modernization. In doing so, we not only cover the development needs of our countries, but also make an important contribution to the global governance system and international order. The path of modernization we choose shows our wisdom. The way we jointly take it demonstrates our unity." The representative of the CPC Central Committee pointed out, most developing countries now have the will, ability, and means to choose those paths of development that suit their national interests and real conditions.

Wang Gang stressed China’s intention to remain on the side of developing countries and promote modernization in the global South.