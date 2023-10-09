Arab League ready to mediate to resolve conflict in Ukraine — Secretary General

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The League of Arab States (LAS) is ready to make mediation efforts aimed at resolving the conflict in Ukraine, the organization’s Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said after negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"[During the negotiations] I confirmed to Minister Lavrov unfailing readiness of the Arab League for any mediation efforts [to resolve the situation in Ukraine]," Aboul Gheit said. He noted the negative consequences of this crisis for the economies of a number of Arab countries, especially in terms of food supplies.

According to the Arab League Secretary General, he also "confirmed to Minister Lavrov the position of the Arab states calling for a cessation of hostilities as part of a settlement that suits both sides."