Hezbollah, Israel exchange isolated strikes in south Lebanon — Russian envoy to Beirut

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The Hezbollah Shiite militia and Israel traded isolated strikes in south Lebanon on October 8, Russian Ambassador to Beirut Alexander Rudakov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"Yesterday, Hezbollah and Israel exchanged strikes in south Lebanon. So far, these acts are of isolated nature and nothing large-scale has happened yet," the diplomat said.

That said, he noted that the situation may exacerbate. "Especially in the event of further escalation around Gaza," the envoy added.

Early on October 7, rocket attacks were launched at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Simultaneously, groups of militants infiltrated Israel entering combat with the Israeli military. Shortly after, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced they were launching Operation Iron Swords in retaliation for the attack coming from the Palestinian exclave.

Under these circumstances, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has approved a call-up of reservists and declared the "special security situation" across the country.