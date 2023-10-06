US escalation pushes Russia to take extreme measures — Belarus’ Lukashenko

MINSK, October 6. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that escalation on the part of the United States is pushing Russia to use extreme measures.

"The fanning of tensions and escalation will lead to a situation where they [Russia] will take the red button and put it on the table," Lukashenko said during a visit to the Defense Ministry’s training facility Resistance Node in the Brest Region, the Telegram channel Pul_1, close to the presidential press service reports. It explains that the Belarusian leader thus pointed out it was the United States that was pushing Russia to use extreme measures.

Earlier, Lukashenko urged the US and Europe not to supply modern weapons to Ukraine. He emphasized that it was the US that had initiated all military conflicts in the European region and benefited from them.