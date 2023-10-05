Pentagon confirms downing Turkish drone in Syrian airspace

WASHINGTON, October 5. /TASS/. Pentagon Spokesman Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder confirmed on Thursday that US fighter jets had shot down a Turkish drone in the Syrian airspace.

In his words, at approximately 7:30 a.m. local time, several drones were detected attacking targets in the country’s Al Hasakah governorate. Some of these strikes occurred within the operational zone of US forces, prompting military personnel to take shelter underground.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. local time, a Turkish drone entered the area once again, buzzing less than 500 meters away from US positions. The unmanned aerial vehicle was designated as a potential threat and was shot down by F-16 fighter jets at around 11:40 a.m. local time.

Ryder added that Washington had no grounds to believe that Turkey was deliberately aiming at US forces.