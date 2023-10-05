Rheinmetall confirms delivery of new batch of reconnaissance systems to Ukraine

BERLIN, October 5. /TASS/. The German defense corporation Rheinmetall has confirmed the start of deliveries to Ukraine of a new batch of SurveilSPIRE automated reconnaissance systems designed to defend against drones, according to a statement posted on the company's website.

"Rheinmetall has again been awarded a contract to supply automated reconnaissance systems to Ukraine," the statement said, adding that these are SurveilSpire drone defence systems "designed to reconnoitre and engage hostile drones." These systems "include mobile surveillance towers with day and night vision camera equipment, autopiloted mini-drones and a command and control system." Deliveries of the new batch of equipment have already begun, the company said.

Rheinmetall does not specify how much this order has cost the German government, but notes that it is worth "several tens of millions of euros."

The company already supplies Kiev with Marder infantry fighting vehicles, ammunition of various calibers, field hospitals and military trucks. It will soon supply Ukraine with LUNA Next Generation reconnaissance systems.

Russia has repeatedly raised the issue of ongoing arms deliveries to Ukraine. As Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier, Moscow will not give up its efforts to draw the attention of the international community, including within the framework of the UN Security Council, to the pumping of Western weapons to the Kiev regime.