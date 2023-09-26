Musk calls into question Canadian PM Trudeau’s accusations of Russian 'disinformation'

NEW YORK, September 26. /TASS/. US entrepreneur Elon Musk questioned the veracity of a social media comment by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accusing Russia of engaging in "propaganda and disinformation."

Specifically, the Canadian leader said it was important to "push back against Russian propaganda and disinformation" in emphasizing that Russia could stand to benefit from the scandal surrounding the standing ovation given to an elderly Ukrainian-Canadian veteran of the Nazi Waffen SS by the Canadian parliament in Ottawa on Friday. In responding to Trudeau’s video address on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote: "Don’t want to blow their minds, but there is a slight possibility that not everything is Russian disinformation."

Earlier, the Associated Press published photos showing Canada’s House of Commons (lower house of parliament) giving a standing ovation on September 22 to Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old Ukrainian emigre who had fought during World War II in a Ukrainian volunteer division of the Waffen SS, the armed wing of the German Nazi Party. The AP photo captions failed to identify Hunka’s Nazi affiliation, stating simply: "Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recognize Yaroslav Hunka, who was in attendance and fought with the First Ukrainian Division in World War II before later immigrating to Canada."