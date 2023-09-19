Hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh underway along entire contact line — report

YEREVAN, September 19. /TASS/. Hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh are underway along the entire contact line, Azerbaijan utilizes almost all available weapons, Armenia’s Aysor news website reports.

"Hostilities are underway along the entire contact line. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces uses artillery, rockets, strike drones, military aviation," the report says.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression." Residents of the Armenian capital took to the streets to protest outside the Armenian government building, blaming the country’s leadership and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the situation.