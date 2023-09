TOKYO, September 19. /TASS/. Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries decided to meet in Tokyo on November 7-8, the Japanese Foreign Ministry told reporters.

"At the G7 foreign ministers’ talks [in New York], Japan announced that the next meeting of the G7 foreign ministers will be held on November 7-8 in Japan," the ministry representative said, emphasizing that the meeting will take place in person.