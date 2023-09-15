Belarus, Russia, North Korea should consider 'three-way cooperation' — Lukashenko

SOCHI, September 15. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Minsk, Moscow and Pyongyang should think about "three-way cooperation."

"I have carefully watched your last hard-working days. It was nice to see you and Kim Jong Un at the Vostochny Spaceport," Lukashenko said. "Because I was there myself. You and I have visited this spaceport before. I believe we can consider three-way cooperation. North Korea, Russia, [Belarus]. I know that the North Koreans are very interested in you. I think there will be some work for Belarus as well. Given the problems that exist," the Belarusian leader said.

Lukashenko also announced his intention to tell his Russian counterpart about cooperation with African countries, especially in view of the recent visit of the President of Equatorial Guinea to the country. "A very famous person, a progressive person. There is also joint work with Africa," Lukashenko said. "In short, it seemed that we had already solved all the problems. But they keep piling up. Therefore, consultations still need to be held."

On September 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Vostochny Spaceport in the Amur Region. The two leaders discussed the military and political situation on the Korean Peninsula and in Europe, as well as strengthening strategic and tactical cooperation.