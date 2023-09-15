Foreign mercenaries in Ukraine begin to kill each other — The Daily Telegraph

LONDON, September 15. /TASS/. Foreign mercenaries fighting on the Kiev government’s side in Ukraine have apparently begun to kill each other more often as a result of personal conflicts, The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

According to the report, UK citizen Daneil Burke, a former servicemen who went to Ukraine as a volunteer and went missing in early August, was possibly killed by other mercenaries. The newspaper said the disappearance of 35-year-old Burke was possibly linked to a financial dispute that he had with other members of the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine.

Another UK mercenary, 31-year-old Jordan Chadwick, was found dead in a stretch of water, his hands tied behind his back. The newspaper suggests that the man could also have been killed by "fellow foreign volunteers."

According to The Daily Telegraph, mercenaries fighting in Ukraine often have a criminal record and suffer from mental disorders, alcohol abuse or drug addiction.

The press service of the Russian Investigative Committee told TASS in May that around 2,000 foreign mercenaries from 71 countries are fighting against Russian forces in the special military operation zone. 234 of them are US citizens.