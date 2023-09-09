G20 Summit kicks off in India

NEW DELHI, September 9. /TASS/. The two-day summit of the G20 countries has opened in New Delhi. Leaders of all G20 countries and nine other states (Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Nigeria, the Netherlands, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Singapore) have been invited to the meeting. The main events of the meeting will be held at the Pragati Maidan Exhibition Center in the center of the capital.

The theme of the summit, hosted by India, is "One Earth, One Family, One Future." The motto is taken from the Upanishads, ancient Indian religious and philosophical texts.

The three main sessions to be held during the summit also bear the same titles - One Earth, One Family, and One Future.

Wide range of issues to be discussed

During the event, participants are expected to discuss a wide range of issues. These include intensifying action on climate change and clean energy, promoting rapid and inclusive economic growth, accelerating progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals, reforming multilateral institutions to reflect the realities of the 21st century, and promoting women's leadership in various fields.

India intends to seek greater involvement of the Global South in addressing global issues. The inclusion of the African Union in the G20 will be one of the issues to be discussed by the leaders of the world's twenty leading powers.

The situation in Ukraine is also expected to be discussed. The Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier that Russia was working closely with all G20 countries to counter Western attempts to link the world's economic and humanitarian problems with the Ukrainian conflict.

Russia’s participation

By order of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian delegation to the summit will be headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. It is planned that the top Russian diplomat will address two plenary sessions on September 9 and 10. In addition, the minister will hold a number of bilateral meetings.