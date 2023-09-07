Armenian security service arrests pro-Russian blogger, Sputnik Armenia reporter

YEREVAN, September 7. /TASS/. The National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia arrested pro-Russian blogger Mika Badalyan and Sputnik Armenia journalist Ashot Gevorkyan, Armenian Investigative Committee Spokesman Gor Abramyan said.
"On September 6 and 7, seven people, including Mika Badalyan and Ashot Gevorkyan, were arrested and handed over to the Investigative Committee under justified suspicion of [illegal possession of firearms], initiated by the NSS. And investigative group has been established. Investigative actions are underway. The Investigative Committee of Armenia will make an additional statement later," Abramyan said on social media.