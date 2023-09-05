US actions in Syria may lead to revival of Islamic State — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The situation provoked by US actions in Syria may result in a revived Islamic State (IS, a terrorist organization banned in Russia - TASS), Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The situation, created by the US, when the legitimate Syrian authorities are deprived of the possibility of exercising their constitutional prerogatives on a significant part of the [sovereign] territory of their country, may only lead to the revival of this terrorist cell [IS]," the diplomat said.

Zakharova pointed out that the Americans, "despite the military-political and financial tools at their disposal, have failed to achieve any success in such a delicate area as the settlement of [disputes in] inter-ethnic relations." "As a rule, they resort to force, to applying abrupt political opportunism that contradicts international law and diplomacy. <...> This has led to the current outbreak of clashes between Kurdish units and Arab militias," the spokeswoman stressed.

"In any case, this is all about the illegal formations, which are illegal from the point of view of the Syrian constitution, and the US supplies weapons and provides logistical support to them."