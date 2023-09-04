Kiev losing its conflict with Russia, says US congresswoman

NEW YORK, September 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian leaders are losing their conflict with Russia, Marjorie Taylor Greene, a member of the US House of Representatives from Georgia, told US radio show host Alex Jones.

"Ukraine is losing this war," the Republican congresswoman said in an interview on madmaxworld.tv on Sunday. She added that she was "probably the only member of Congress that will say that out loud."

Also, Taylor Greene criticized Washington’s sanctions policy which she said was prompting BRICS to strengthen their commercial ties which may make the grouping "tank our dollar," as BRICS member countries will switch to national currencies in their trade.

Following the results of the 15th BRICS summit held in Johannesburg on August 22-24, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will officially join the bloc on January 1, 2024.