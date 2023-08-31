Turkey’s Fidan to meet with Russian Defense Minister Shoigu in Moscow on September 1

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced that he will meet with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu on September 1.

"Today, I had negotiations with [Russian Foreign Minister] Sergey Lavrov, I thank my colleague for his hospitality. Tomorrow, I will meet with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu," he said during a press conference in Moscow.

The key topics of today’s discussions included the grain deal, the situation in Ukraine, bilateral relations, the situation in Syria and in South Caucasus.

The ministers noted that their meeting is a preparation for the meeting of the two presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which is expected to take place in Sochi shortly.