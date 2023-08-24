BRICS not in competition with anyone, not in opposition to anyone — Putin

JOHANNESBURG, August 24. /TASS/. BRICS is not competing with anyone and does not oppose anyone, but the establishment of a multipolar world order has irreconcilable adversaries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said by video link at the BRICS Plus/Outreach meeting.

"I would like to note that BRICS is not competing with anyone, does not oppose anyone. But it is also obvious that this objective process of establishing a new world order still has irreconcilable adversaries seeking to slow down this process," he said.

Putin said the adversaries "are trying to hold back the emergence of new independent centers of development and influence in the world."

The president also noted the importance of the BRICS Plus/Outreach format.

"It is very important and provides a good opportunity for substantive discussion of pressing issues of mutually beneficial cooperation with the countries that largely share the approaches of the five member states, meaning the countries that share our views," he said.