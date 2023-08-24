BRICS has no plans to become G7 rival — South Africa’s sherpa

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 24. /TASS/. The BRICS group of nations, bringing together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, does not waste energy on discussions about geopolitical rivalry with other groups, such as G7, South Africa’s BRICS Sherpa Anil Sooklal has told TASS.

"We don't waste our energy on discussions in terms of rivalry and counterbalance and so forth. Because that's not what BRICS is about," he said.

"BRICS is about the global south. It's about reforming the global architecture and working towards a more equitable global order," the South African diplomat added.

South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said earlier the leaders had eventually come to terms about accepting new members and approved a document specifying membership’s principles, requirements and procedure.