Zelensky says military asking him to step up mobilization in Ukraine

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that the military had asked him to call up more people into the country's armed forces.

"The military approached me about giving them the opportunity to mobilize more people. I can't tell you more yet," he said at a news conference, when asked whether military mobilization would be accelerated.

Zelensky said that mobilization would be stepped up after a purge in military conscription offices to rid them of the practice of handing out exemptions from service in exchange for bribes.

The Ukrainian government introduced martial law across the country on February 24, 2022. On the same day, Zelensky signed a decree to hold general military mobilization starting from February 25. The martial law and mobilization decrees were then extended multiple times. The decrees ban men aged 18 to 60 from leaving the country.

Zelensky signed a decree on August 17 to dismiss all regional military conscription chiefs following a corruption investigation. Ukrainian news media are filled with reports that employees of conscription offices take bribes of several thousand dollars for granting deferments or exemptions from service.