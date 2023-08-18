ECOWAS chiefs of staff meet in Ghana to discuss date of intervention in Niger — Radio

PARIS, August 18. /TASS/. The participants of the meeting of the Chiefs of General Staff of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which is continuing in the capital of Ghana, will discuss a possible date for a military intervention in Niger, the radio station RFI reported, citing a source in ECOWAS.

According to a senior ECOWAS official, "everything is ready for the start of the intervention" and the possible date of the invasion will be discussed on the second day of the meeting. According to Rear Admiral Seth Amoama, Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana armed forces, the decision for an ECOWAS military operation has already been taken: a "stabilization mission" will be set up for this purpose and will be implemented as soon as possible.

Earlier, the ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, said at the opening of the meeting that the states of the community, with the exception of those under military rule, as well as Cape Verde, were ready to contribute their units to the rapid reaction force that could carry out an intervention of Niger. Ghana's Defense Minister Dominic Nitiwul also said during the meeting that a successful coup in Niger would endanger all ECOWAS states.

In late July, a group of military officers from Niger's presidential guard mutinied and oustered President Mohamed Bazoum. The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, led by the guard’s commander, Abdourahmane Tchiani, was formed to govern the country. The ECOWAS leaders imposed harsh sanctions on Niger and demanded that the rebels release Bazoum, threatening to use force.

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara earlier said on his return from the summit in Abuja on August 10 that the ECOWAS leaders had agreed to launch a military operation in Niger as soon as possible. The military council formed by the rebels ordered the army to be put on alert in light of the ECOWAS statements. On Wednesday evening, Al Hadath reported that ECOWAS had begun activating its rapid reaction force to restore constitutional order in Niger.