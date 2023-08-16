France, US see coup in Niger as threat to their interests — expert

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. France and the United States are concerned that the recent coup in Niger could threaten their interests in the West African region, international law expert Derek Milne, a member of the South African Bar Association, told TASS.

"France’s economic interests in Niger include a monopoly over Niger’s exports of uranium (required for France’s nuclear energy industry) and gold, and its anticipated benefit from the much-slated Trans Saharan Gas Pipeline, which will run from Nigeria, through Niger and Algeria, delivering 30 billion cubic metres of natural gas per year to Europe," the expert said. He recalled that after the sabotage of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream-2 pipelines, Europe "has been forced to import expensive natural gas from the United States."

Milne recalled that France has a thousand and a half troops stationed in the region, with its air base in Niger, "ostensibly for the purpose of training, supplying and advising Niger’s armed forces in combating the threat of Islamist extremists in the Sahel." The French military presence in Niger is "just as symbolic as it is practical - it is a reminder that France has insidiously retained a quasi-empire in Africa."

According to the expert, in recent years, Niger has also come to play an important role in US strategy in the region. "Washington, in its role as a self-appointed global policeman, has described Niger as a key partner in the fight against Islamist insurgents in the Sahel Region. In reality however, it is more likely that Washington sees Niger as little more than a subordinate ally in the region," he opined.

The expert recalled that there are approximately 1,100 US troops stationed in the African country "ostensibly for the purpose of providing training and advice in combating the threat of Islamist insurgency." "The United States claims to have provided over 500 million US dollars to Niger in the form of military assistance and training, however such investments are more likely to be linked to the cost of maintaining well-equipped US garrisons in Niger," Milne said.

Coup d’etat and expectation of intervention

In late July, a group of military officers from Niger's presidential guard mutinied and oustered President Mohamed Bazoum. The National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, led by the guard’s commander, Abdourahmane Tchiani, was formed to govern the country. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) leaders imposed harsh sanctions on Niger and demanded that the rebels release Bazoum, threatening to use force.

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara earlier said on his return from the summit in Abuja on August 10 that the ECOWAS leaders had agreed to launch a military operation in Niger as soon as possible. The military council formed by the rebels ordered the army to be put on alert in light of the ECOWAS statements.