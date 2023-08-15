Beijing, Moscow, Minsk can make joint efforts to advance talks on Ukraine — Chinese expert

BEIJING, August 15. /TASS/. Beijing, Moscow and Minsk share similar views on the Ukraine issue and could make joint efforts to advance peace talks, Chinese military expert Song Zhongping told the Global Times newspaper.

The three countries have similar views in many key global affairs, including opposing the US-led Western hegemony and advocating a multipolar world and multilateralism, Song pointed out, commenting on Chinese Foreign Minister Li Shangu’s visit to Russia and Belarus.

China can promote peace talks for the Ukraine crisis with Russia and Belarus, the expert added.

According to him, Beijing, Moscow and Minsk are expected to deepen military cooperation in a move that is conducive to safeguarding regional peace and stability in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

China, Russia and Belarus can deepen military cooperation in terms of joint military exercises, anti-terrorism and defense technologies, Song emphasized.

Chinese Defense Ministry Spokesman Wu Qian said earlier that the country’s Defense Minister Li Shangfu was on a visit to Russia and Belarus on August 14-19. While in Russia, he will participate in the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.