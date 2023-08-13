Niger’s trade unions urge ECOWAS lift its sanctions

PRETORIA, August 13. /TASS/. The Union of Workers' Trade Unions of Niger (USTN) has condemned the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and West African Monetary and Economic Union (UEMOA) for their tough sanctions and called for lifting them.

"We strongly condemn the tough sanctions imposed by ECOWAS and UEMOA on Niger and demand that they be lifted immediately," Niger’s RTN state television channel quoted the union’s statement. "We also condemn Nigeria’s actions, which cut off electricity supplies to our country in violation of the bilateral contract."

The Union also expressed support for the country’s military who came to power in Niger and "liberated the people from France’s dictation."

In late July, a group of military rebels in Niger announced the removal of Bazoum. They then established the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (Conseil national pour la sauvegarde de la patrie, CNSP), headed by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, to run the country. Bazoum remains detained at his residence.

ECOWAS leaders demanded the rebels in Niger, which is a member of this organization, release Bazoum and warmed about a military resolution of the situation if he is not released. However, neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso said that they would consider ECOWAS’ possible intervention as an attack on themselves.

Since the ECOWAS ultimatum was not implemented the organization’s leaders gathered for another emergency meeting in the Nigerian capital city of Abuja on August 10 to express their commitment to the restoration of the constitutional order in Niger. Upon return from the summit, Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara said that the ECOWAS leaders had agreed to launch a military operation in Niger as soon as possible.