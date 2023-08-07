France suspends financial aid to Burkina Faso

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. France has decided to suspend financing and provision of assistance for the purposes of development of Burkina Faso over support of rebels in Niger by the African country, according to a statement released on the website of the French foreign ministry.

"France suspends until further notice all its operations on providing aid for the purpose of developing and providing budget support to Burkina Faso," the statement reads.

On July 26, military rebels in Niger announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazoum, closure of national borders, introduction of a curfew and suspension of the constitution, as well as a ban on political parties. On July 28, they declared that General Abdourahmane Tchiani had become head of state. During the coup, Tchiani headed the presidential guard, units of which physically seized President Bazoum and continue to hold him. The mutineers who captured power in Niger also denounced military agreements with France on the stationing of French military units and the status of troops present within the framework of fighting Jihadist groups.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) condemned the coup and gave the mutineers a week to restore constitutional order, threatening to take measures up to military intervention.

On July 31, the governments of Burkina Faso and Mali expressed solidarity for the people of Niger, warning that both countries would consider any military intervention in Niger as a declaration of war against them.