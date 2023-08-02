NATO blamed for aggravation of Ukrainian crisis — Chinese ambassador

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. NATO was the major cause of the aggravation of the Ukrainian crisis, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zang Hanhui said in an interview with TASS.

"For more than 30 years, NATO has been fueling tensions everywhere, breaking stability and encouraging separatism, like it was in Kosovo, Libya, and Afghanistan. Five eastwards expansions seriously impacted the post-Cold War order and security in Europe and were the key cause of the aggravation of the Ukrainian crisis," he said.

"Being a Cold War relic, NATO should have ceased to exist when the Cold War ended," the Chinese diplomat noted. "But it goes on prospering being fed by unleashing wars and instigating conflicts. Facts show that wherever NATO extends its diabolic hands, there will be no peace and people will be dying.".