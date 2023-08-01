US judge resolves to seal names of defendants in 2021 Capitol riots case

NEW YORK, August 2. /TASS/. The grand jury in Washington has approved an indictment in the 2021 Capitol Hill unrest by supporters of former US President Donald Trump, but the judge resolved to keep the names of defendants under seal, CNN reported on Tuesday.

The former president himself was not mentioned by the name.

It is yet unclear when the information will be made available to the public.

Trump’s press service responded to these developments by describing the case as US President Joe Biden’s attempt to interfere into the upcoming 2024 presidential election in the country.