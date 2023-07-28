Burundi's president says Africa's poverty is universal delusion

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. The opinion about Africa's poverty reflects a universal delusion, in fact it is a rich continent, Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye told TASS.

"I would never call Africa poor, this is a common delusion. On the contrary, it is a very rich continent," he said.

Ndayishimiye pointed out that since 2020, Burundi has entered the international and regional arena. The country's role in Africa has increased, and "the African Union has strengthened regional mechanisms to find development solutions." "Recently, the African Continental Free Trade Area was established. We also appreciate the role of sub-regional organizations in the region," he added.

The president noted that African states should also "contribute to the development of all humanity." He also stressed that regional organizations will continue to develop "as long as African countries are present in them." "For example, the East African Community (EAC) is in the process of becoming a political federation," Ndayishimiye pointed out.

According to the head of state, the creation of common markets and customs unions "will contribute to the unity of the African peoples." "This trade cooperation is aimed at expanding the African market. I am very hopeful that our vision will become a reality in the near future," he concluded.