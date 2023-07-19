Japan expects more North Korean rocket launches, nuclear test soon — official

TOKYO, July 19. /TASS/. The government of Japan believes that North Korea may soon carry out more rocket launches and a nuclear test, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters on Wednesday.

"We see the possibility of more provocative actions on the part of North Korea in the future, including rocket and satellite launches and also a nuclear test," he said, adding that Japan would continue its close cooperation on the issue with the United States and North Korea.

North Korea test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan late on Tuesday, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday citing South Korean military. Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said both missiles have apparently splashed down outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

The first ballistic missile covered the distance of 550 kilometers, the second - of 600 kilometers. The maximum altitude of their flight was 50 km.