Biden’s decision to mobilize reserve forces pushing US toward Third World War — Trump

NEW YORK, July 15. /TASS/. The decision taken by US President Joe Biden to mobilize 3,000 reservists demonstrates depletion of the country’s armed forces and pushes the US to Third World War, former US President Donald Trump wrote on his social network Truth Social.

"Biden’s decision to mobilize reserve forces proves that his reckless escalation in Ukraine is straining the US military to the point of disaster," he said.

"Joe Biden can’t even walk up the steps of Air Force One without tripping. The last thing this incompetent administration should be doing is pushing us further toward World War Three," Trump added.

US President Joe Biden signed an executive order approving the mobilization of up to 3,000 reservists to support Operation Atlantic Resolve in the zone of responsibility of the US European Command on Friday. Following the call up of 20,000 personnel to augment the US troops in Europe in February 2022, the overall strength of the US contingent has reached about 100,000.