NATO calls for moratorium on production of fissile materials

VILNIUS, July 11. /TASS/. NATO is urging all countries to refrain from producing fissile materials that can be used for producing nuclear weapons, the alliance’s members said in the final communique of the Vilnius summit on Tuesday.

"We call on all states that have not yet done so to declare and maintain voluntary moratoria on the production of fissile material for use in nuclear weapons or other nuclear explosive devices," the document says.

Participants of the summit underscored that the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) remains the essential bulwark against the spread of nuclear weapons.

"We call on all NPT States Parties to work together to implement and strengthen the NPT in the current NPT Review Cycle," the document says.