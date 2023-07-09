Biden can end Ukrainian conflict in five minutes by ceding territories — Zelensky

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has said that his US counterpart Joe Biden could end the Ukrainian conflict in five minutes by giving up Ukrainian territory but Kiev disagrees.

"If we are talking about ending the war at the cost of Ukraine, in other words, to make us give up our territories, well, I think, in this way, Biden could have brought it to an end even in five minutes. But we would not agree," he said in an interview with ABC News.

He also commented on remarks by ex-US President Donald Trump who vowed to stop combat within 24 hours. Zelensky reiterated that Trump had already had that chance while he was in office. "The sole desire to bring the war to an end is beautiful. But this desire should be based on some real-life experience. Well, it looks as if Donald Trump had already these 24 hours once in his time. We were at war, not a full-scale war, but we were at war and as I assume he had that time at his disposal, but he must have had some other priorities," the Ukrainian leader insisted.

That said, he mentioned some "dangerous signals" with regard to reducing aid to Ukraine "coming from particular politicians" in the US.