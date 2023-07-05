UK ambassador urges British nationals to leave Russia in video post

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The UK embassy in Moscow has released a video message from Ambassador Deborah Bronnert where she calls on British nationals to leave Russia.

"Our advice remains not to travel to Russia, and if your presence here is not essential, we advise you to consider leaving," she said in the video posted to the embassy’s Telegram channel.

Bronnert said the UK embassy in Moscow and the consulate general in Yekaterinburg continue to operate and offer consular services.

The embassy earlier released an updated advisory for British nationals to refrain from travelling to Russia and warned such visits were risky due to the events of June 23 and 24.