OSCE Parliamentary Assembly recognizes PMC Wagner as terrorist organization

OTTAWA, July 4. /TASS/. The Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on Tuesday passed a resolution recognizing PMC Wagner a terrorist organization.

"The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly determines that the actions of the Wagner Group <…> can rightly be characterized as terroristic in nature and intent, and that designation of the Wagner Group as a terrorist organization by national authorities is therefore justified," says the document adopted by the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly after a session that was held in Canada’s Vancouver from June 30 through July 4.

The resolution calls on the OSCE countries "to make full use of all domestic and international instruments, including those established to counter terrorism, to thwart the malign presence of the Wagner Group (and its affiliates and successors) wherever it operates and ensure the accountability of all those responsible for the crimes they have committed." Apart from that, the document "encourages OSCE participating States to reinforce international norms which clearly recognize the terroristic nature of the Wagner Group and its actions."

The Kiev authorities have repeatedly called on Washington to put PMC Wagner on the list of foreign terrorist organizations. Such initiatives have come from the US Congress but the final decision is up to the Department of State, which has been refraining from this step until now. However, Washington have imposed numerous sanctions against Wagner and individuals and legal entities it thinks to be affiliated with the group.