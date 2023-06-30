Third of those detained in riots in France young people, minors — Macron

PARIS, June 30. /TASS/. At least a third of those detained during the unrest in France are young people and minors, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"A third of those detained are young and very young people," he said after a meeting of the crisis management headquarters. "I hold the parents accountable. The republic cannot replace families."

The Parisien newspaper reported earlier that as many as 875 rioters had been detained since Thursday evening.

Unrest broke out in France on June 27 after police shot dead a 17-year-old driver in the Paris suburb of Nanterre who had failed to comply with an order to stop his car. The riots also spread to many other communities and big cities such as Dijon, Lille, Lyon, Marseille, Strasbourg, and Toulouse. On the night of June 29, several dozen police cars were burned and administrative and police buildings suffered damage. The Interior Ministry sent 40,000 law enforcement officers to quell riots on the night of June 30. In some cities, special forces troops are patrolling the streets, using armored vehicles and helicopters. As many as 249 law enforcement officers were injured on Friday night. A curfew has been imposed in several communities in the capital city to stabilize the situation.