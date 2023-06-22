South African parliament ready to host talks between Russian, Ukrainian lawmakers

PRETORIA, June 22. /TASS/. South Africa’s parliament is ready to host peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian lawmakers, the News24 media outlet said on Thursday, citing a parliamentary report.

According to Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, South African National Assembly speaker and the author of the report, the idea is to send messages to Russian and Ukrainian lawmakers, proposing venues for a meeting between the two that could discuss issues related to nuclear and food security, the protection of environmentally sensitive facilities and prisoner exchanges.

The plan also envisions holding meetings with other interested parties in order to ensure positive changes in the ongoing escalation of the conflict in Ukraine and search for a mutually acceptable basis to begin negotiations.