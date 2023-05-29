Iran successfully tests hypersonic missile — aerospace force commander

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (Iran's elite military units) has successfully tested a new hypersonic missile, General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the Aerospace Force commander, said on Monday.

"The new hypersonic missile has been successfully tested and will be unveiled soon," the Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying. "This missile will be capable of bypassing enemy missile defense systems and represents a significant breakthrough in the field of Iranian missile engineering."

Hajizadeh said that the new missile would be capable of developing a 12-13 Mach speed (14,700 km/h - 15,925 km/h) and maneuvering both inside and outside the atmosphere.

On May 25, the Iranian Defense Ministry presented a new Kheibar ballistic missile with a range of 2,000 kilometers. According to the IRNA news agency, the missile - the latest in the Korramshahr series - is capable of carrying a warhead of up to 1.5 tons. The missile's guidance system is reportedly shut down upon re-entry, which makes it invulnerable to electronic warfare systems. The missile reached a 16 Mach speed outside the atmosphere (about 19,600 km/h) and 8 Mach speed (about 9,800 km/h) inside the atmosphere.