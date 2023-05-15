Belarusian air defense forces put on high alert — Lukashenko

MINSK, May 15. /TASS/. Belarusian Air Force and air defense forces have been on high alert for three days after the incidents in the Bryansk Region of Russia, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said during his visit to the central air force and air defense command post, where he received reports on the air defense situation Monday.

"Three days after the events next to us. I mean the events in the Bryansk Region, when four aircraft were downed. We had to react to that," Lukashenko said, according to BelTA. "Since then, we, our forces, have been on elevated alert."

According to the president, he is interested in the situation around the country.

"And, of course, directions and perspectives of development of this situation. Briefly, without fear-mongering. About what is going on and what do we expect in short-term perspective," he added.

Lukashenko noted that the situation around the republic is not critical at this point, but concerning factors do exist.

"No lengthy reports, please. Let’s take a look at what is going on around our country, in the air, first and foremost," the head of state said. "We do discuss issue of our state’s security very often, especially the airspace situation. As I can see, the situation is not critical right now. But, nevertheless, concerning factors [do exist]."

On May 13, Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomaz announced that a helicopter crashed in Klintsy. According to the governor, a woman was injured and five households were damaged.