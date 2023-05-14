Voting at elections of head of Moldova’s Gagauz autonomy over

COMRAT /Moldova/, May 14. /TASS/. The voting at Sunday’s election of the head of Moldova’s Gagauz autonomy is over, with polling stations closing at 9:00 p.m. local time; no incidents were reported, chairperson of the Central Elections Commission (CEC) Yana Kovalenko said.

"No incidents were reported. Polling stations closed as scheduled," she said.

Grigori Uzun of Moldova’s opposition Party of Socialists and Eugenia Gutul of the Sor party are vying for the office of the head of Moldova’s Gagauz autonomy in the runoff elections. Both scored slightly more than 26% of votes in the first round of voting on April 30.